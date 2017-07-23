Metallic balloons cause brief power outage in Kalihi, Palama

HECO crews responded to a power outage Sunday reportedly caused by metallic balloons that got caught in equipment.

At one point, HECO said just over 1,400 customers were without power.

The outage was first reported around 4 p.m.

After crews responded, power was fully restored within 20 minutes.

420p Kalihi/Palama update: All customers restored. #OahuOutage due to metallic balloons caught in equipment. — Hawaiian Electric (@HwnElectric) July 24, 2017

