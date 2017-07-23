Metallic balloons cause brief power outage in Kalihi, Palama - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Metallic balloons cause brief power outage in Kalihi, Palama

KALIHI, OAHU (HawaiiNewsNow) -

HECO crews responded to a power outage Sunday reportedly caused by metallic balloons that got caught in equipment.

At one point, HECO said just over 1,400 customers were without power. 

The outage was first reported around 4 p.m.

After crews responded, power was fully restored within 20 minutes.

