OCCC inmate fails to return from work furlough program

An OCCC work furlough inmate is missing.

Authorities say 46-year-old John Abraham left the prison for work Saturday morning. He was supposed to return by 9:30 p.m., failed to do so.

Abraham will now face an additional charge for escape when he is found.

He is serving time for copper theft.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call State Sheriffs at 586-1352.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.