DLNR to hold public meetings to discuss changes to boating rules

The state Department of Land and Natural resources is holding a series of public meetings to get feedback from the community on proposed changes to boating rules.

Numerous changes are being looked at in an effort to clarify or even repeal obsolete regulations.

"This extensive rule package contains modifications we have wanted to make for many years," Ed Underwood, Department of Boating and Ocean Recreation administrator said. "Some amendments are being proposed because facility management and the ocean recreation industry are changing rapidly and our existing rules cannot address the way people are using our harbors and the ocean today."

A series of hearings will be held statewide. The public can provide feedback to officials on the rule changes.

The schedule is as follows:

Kauai, July 24- Wilcox Elementary School Cafeteria, 6 to 8 p.m.

Maui, July 26- Velma McWayne Santos Community Center Wailuku Community Complex, 5 to 7 p.m.

Hawaii Island (Hilo), July 27- Hilo State Building Conference Room 75, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Hawaii Island (Kona), July 28- Kealakehe High School Cafeteria, 6 to 8 p.m.

Oahu, July 29- Aiea Elementary School Cafeteri, 8:30 to 10:30 a.m.

DOBOR officials said the changes will allow officers to manage facilities more effectively.

