Maui man who sexually assaulted young girl gets 5 years off 100-year sentence

A Maui man convicted of more than 140 counts of sex assault against a young girl got a slightly reduced sentence this week.

William Barrios originally faced a 100-year sentence for repeatedly sexually assaulting a then 8-year-old girl from 2004 to 2009. The assaults stopped when she turned 13.

He was sentenced in 2013, but the state Supreme Court later vacated the sentence, saying the Circuit Court did not adequately explain its reasons for imposing multiple consecutive prison terms.

The court also appeared to use Barrios's refusal to admit guilt as an aggravating factor in sentencing.

Five years was taken off his original sentence, and Barrios now faces 95 years behind bars, the Maui News reports.

