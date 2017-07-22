Forecast: Trade showers, then possible rain from ex-Fernanda

Wetter than normal trade wind weather into Sunday morning, courtesy of a trough to the west of the state. The trough should weaken a bit by afternoon, leading to drier conditions. But that won't last long, as tropical moisture from former tropical cyclone Fernanda will be moving into our neighborhood as soon as Sunday night. It will be more humid, with a chance of locally heavier showers Monday afternoon. Fortunately, breezy trades and more comfortable conditions should move in by late Tuesday into Wednesday.

Fernanda also has generated a swell that has prompted a High Surf Advisory for east facing shores. This month's King Tides are not quite as high as they were in May and June, but the peak afternoon tides could combine with the east swell to cause some localized coastal flooding.

- Ben Gutierrez

