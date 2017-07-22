3K pounds of invasive algae removed from Maunalua Bay

Those who study Hawaii's coral reefs are hoping a recent $715,000 federal grant awarded to the state of Hawaii will amp up both the education and conservation of the underwater ecosystems.

Dozens of volunteers hit the shores in East Oahu Saturday to combat invasive algae.

Wading into the water at Maunalua Bay, a Community Huki service day removed about 3,000 pounds of invasive alien algae.

The invasive algae harms coral reefs by smothering them, and damages nearshore native marine ecosystems.

"It really allows the community to use the bay for recreational purposes like fishing, and to look out their windows and not have to see this thick mat of invasive algaes," Molly Mamaril of Pono Pacific Land Management said.

The group says the goal is to prevent the algae from returning to the area.

The invasive algae removed in the cleanup will be donated to farms in Hawaii Kai to be used as fertilizer which will help improve soil quality.

Malama Maunalua and Pono Pacific Land Management helped organize the event.

