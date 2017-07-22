Construction worker clings to life after fall as family awaits answers

A construction worker is in critical condition after falling off a roof in Kapolei Tuesday morning.

The family of a construction worker who suffered a critical fall in Kapolei is searching for answers.

It happened Tuesday morning around 10:30 a.m.

Kaleolani Parker, 30, was working on a roof at a construction site near Kapolei Commons when first responders said he fell 20 to 30 ft.

He was knocked unconscious and transported to the hospital in critical condition.

His fiance, Shazaree Lacson, says she has been trying to keep it together for their two young kids, ages one and two.

"I want him to be able to see our kids because he hasn't yet," Lacson said, fighting back tears. "They always ask for him and that's the hardest part, but I keep telling them he's sleeping."

Lacson said Parker works for Pacific Coast Contracting Services and just started the job in May.

The family is being told different stories about what exactly happened to cause Parker's fall. They just want to know the truth.

"Who was on the roof with him?" asked Lacson. "There's just a lot of questions, but I can't think right now."

Lacson says she's struggling paying bills and taking care of the kids without, but she's remaining hopeful he will return home soon.

"He is our main provider," said Lacson. "He was the one mostly bringing in the money and taking care of everything, but now it's my turn to do everything and make sure he has something to come home to."

Doctors told the family that Parker suffered a broken skull, a fractured cheekbone and shoulder. He has severe nerve damage and will have to undergo more surgeries.

The family has asked visitors to refrain from stopping by the hospital to give Parker the time and space he needs to recover.

Our calls to Pacific Coast Contracting Services went unanswered Saturday.

If you would like to help Park and his family, click here.

