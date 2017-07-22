IHS families get housewarming gift from community volunteers

Homeless families transitioning in to new homes are getting a helping hand when it comes to housewarming.

About 70 volunteers gathered at the First Hawaiian Bank Center to put together housewarming boxes for IHS families Saturday.

The boxes included much needed family supplies such as dishes, frying pans, flatware and mixing bowls.

The effort was organized by the First Hawaiian Bank Community Care employee volunteer service program.

"So every year IHS serves about 100 homeless families and when we move those homeless families into housing they really need items like these to really kind of start up a home, offset the costs of all those things that you really just need," Kimo Carvalho, IHS community relations director said.

The kits will help parents and children transition into new housing near the Keehi Lagoon.

Volunteers also put together boxes full of school supplies for children ahead of the new school year.

