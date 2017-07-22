Second suspect still on the loose after attempted vehicle theft in Hilo

One man has been arrested while another suspect is sill on the loose Saturday after an attempted vehicle theft on the big island earlier this week.

Police say 27-year-old Lawrence Mauga was arrested Thursday. A witness said they saw Mauga and another male try to break into a pickup truck on Hualani Street in Hilo.

Police were able to track down Mauga nearby after a failed attempt to hotwire the truck.

Mauga is being held on $4,000 bail.

Anyone with information on the second suspect is asked to call 961-8300.

