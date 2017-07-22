Big Island man wanted for attempted murder turns himself in

A Big Island man wanted in connection to an attempted murder has been arrested.

Authorities say 37-year-old Nathan Cakin turned himself in Friday.

According to police, a 38 year-old Ka'u man was assaulted while riding as a passenger in a car with the suspect.

The specifics of the incident are unclear as the police investigation is ongoing.

Authorities did say a gun shot was fired.

