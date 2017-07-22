Maui crossfitters break a sweat to help sick children

Every crossfitter knows WOD means 'Workout of the Day.' This weekend, those WOD's happened for a good cause on Maui.

All Maui crossfit gyms, or 'boxes,' participated in the 'WOD's for Wishes' event Saturday.

The event aims to raise money through donations for children facing harsh illnesses.

With a $10,000 goal island-wide, boxes constructed a child-inspired workout based on the medical challenges a young patient is going through .

For example, the number of reps in a WOD could be the same number of off-island trips a sick child needed to make to attend treatment, or how many times the child missed school. The workouts are intended to give children hope, and show that pushing through is possible.

Working with Make A Wish Hawaii, boxes accepted donations all day Saturday.

No word on the total amount raised so far.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.