Alan Wong's 'The Pineapple Room' closing sooner than expected

An up-scale eatery in downtown Honolulu received a yellow health inspection rating this week due to poor food storage and preparation.

An up-scale eatery in downtown Honolulu received a yellow health inspection rating this week due to poor food storage and preparation.

The Pineapple Room resolves food safety violations after it's issued 'yellow' rating

The Pineapple Room resolves food safety violations after it's issued 'yellow' rating

After nearly two decades in business, the Pineapple Room at Ala Moana Center will serve its last meal at the end of the month.

After nearly two decades in business, the Pineapple Room at Ala Moana Center will serve its last meal at the end of the month.

After 18 years, Alan Wong's The Pineapple Room to close its doors

After 18 years, Alan Wong's The Pineapple Room to close its doors

Chef Alan Wong's popular 'The Pineapple Room' at Ala Moana Shopping Center is closing a week earlier than expected.

The restaurant announced the final day of business is now Saturday, July 22, rather than the original closure date of July 29, the eatery's website confirms.

Hawaii News Now was told mechanical issues expedited the closure.

In early July, the restaurant first announced the closure.

The 18-year-old restaurant opened in 1999 inside the then Liberty House, and has established a loyal following.

"In our time, we made many memories and friends, and we would like to say mahalo for everyone’s support. We would not have made it this far without all of you," Chef Alan Wong said in a statement.

Chef Wong and the restaurant has won many awards, including consecutive Hale 'Aina Awards since 2011.

Reservations are no longer being accepted, but walk-ins are still welcomed. The restaurant will be open until 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.