Federal grand jury indicts Hawaii soldier with providing support to ISIS

The father of a Hawaii soldier who was arrested for ties to ISIS says he's shocked to hear the allegations, and believes his son may be suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder.

Clifford Kang, the father of a Hawaii soldier arrested for ties to ISIS, says he's shocked by the allegations against his son. (Image: Hawaii News Now)

A U.S. soldier held on terrorism charges believed the moon landing was faked, questioned the assassination of President John F. Kennedy and thought the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks were an inside job coordinated by the U.S., according to a former bunkmate.

(Bruce Asato/The Star-Advertiser via AP). In this Monday, July 10, 2017 photo, Clifford Kang, father of soldier Ikaika E. Kang, poses with photo of his son in Kailua, Hawaii

Kang, in a photo released by federal prosecutors, appears to be shown holding the flag of the Islamic State.

A federal grand jury has indicted a 34-year-old Hawaii soldier with four counts of attempting to provide material support to ISIS.

Ikaika Erik Kang, 34, was arrested July 8, and has been detained since then.

Court documents alleged Kang pledged his loyalty to ISIS and told an undercover federal agent that he wanted to kill "a bunch of people."

They also say Kang sought to provide undercover agents posing as ISIS members with military information, some of it classified, and training.

Kang, a 2001 graduate of Kaiser High School, enlisted in the Army in December 2001, just months after the 9/11 attacks.

He was deployed to Iraq in 2010, and served in Afghanistan in 2014, according to his military service record.

Kang is set to appear in court next on July 24.

If convicted, Kang faces a maximum of 20 years behind bars for each count.

