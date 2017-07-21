State hires private company to rid H-1 freeway of homeless campers

The state's push to expand its disaster warning plan to include the threat of a North Korean nuclear missile attack is making headlines around the world.More >>
The state's push to expand its disaster warning plan to include the threat of a North Korean nuclear missile attack is making headlines around the world.More >>
Although U.S. Rep. Colleen Hanabusa won't say whether or not she's planning to challenge Governor David Ige in next year's Democratic primary, political analyst Colin Moore believes her federal fundraising efforts tips her hand.More >>
Although U.S. Rep. Colleen Hanabusa won't say whether or not she's planning to challenge Governor David Ige in next year's Democratic primary, political analyst Colin Moore believes her federal fundraising efforts tips her hand.More >>
Fernanda weakened to a tropical depression on Friday, but Hawaii could still see some impacts from the storm.More >>
Fernanda weakened to a tropical depression on Friday, but Hawaii could still see some impacts from the storm.More >>
High above Oahu's H-1 Freeway, dozens of tents filled with homeless people teeter on steep embankments. A few miles away, others are spilling off the sidewalk and practically living in the street along portions of Nimitz Highway.More >>
High above Oahu's H-1 Freeway, dozens of tents filled with homeless people teeter on steep embankments. A few miles away, others are spilling off the sidewalk and practically living in the street along portions of Nimitz Highway.More >>