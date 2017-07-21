Maui Mayor: State needs to 'step up' efforts to control coqui frogs

Maui’s mayor has called for more state funding to control invasive coqui frogs.

“On the Big Island, when coqui frogs were becoming an incident, they put literally millions of dollars into the program,” said Mayor Alan Arakawa. “They have yet to be able to put a fraction of that into the programs on Maui."

The County of Maui has reserved $750,000 to combat the frogs, which are native to Puerto Rico.

In 2016, the state provided $800,000 for control efforts. While this year, the state cut the funding by nearly — $250,000.

Although around an inch in diameter, the frogs emit powerful decibel levels at night.

Maui’s invasive species committee said Maliko Gulch on Maui has seen the largest infestation, with multiple staff members working at night to control the screeching frogs.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.