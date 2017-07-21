Gas prices are holding steady, but Hawaii drivers are still payi - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Gas prices are holding steady, but Hawaii drivers are still paying the most at the pump

By Kimi Andrew
HNN News Intern

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -- $4.66 a gallon.

That's what folks on Molokai are paying these days for regular unleaded.

Resident Colleen Lightfoot snapped a photo of the prices at her local station — one of two on Molokai — to offer some perspective for the rest of the state.

The statewide average for gas is more than a dollar less than on Molokai — at $3.04. (And that's about a penny lower than last week.)

Meanwhile, the state’s average gas price is now 24 cents higher than it was a year ago, according to GasPrices.AAA.com,

The average price for regular gas in Honolulu is $2.89, one cent lower than a month ago and 27 cents higher than one year ago. Honolulu’s record gas price was $4.48 on May 8, 2011.

Hilo’s average gas price is $3.01, up 13 cents from last year.

And in Wailuku, a gallon of regular unleaded will set you back $3.48 on average.

According to AAA Hawaii General Manager Liane Sumida, much of the West Coast continues to see the most expensive gas prices in the nation.

The priciest gas is in — you guessed it — Hawaii. In California, the average is $2.90 a gallon. In Nevada, it's $2.62.

