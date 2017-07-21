Another set of record-breaking king tides set to roll in

The king tides set to roll in Friday afternoon are poised to be among the highest in Hawaii since record-keeping started 112 years.

King tides rolling in — and they're set to be a record breaker

Several coastal areas were inundated with water Saturday as this month's round of King Tides reach close to record levels.

Experts predict another record-setting roll of king tides Friday and Saturday along Oahu’s shorelines.

“The tides are expected to be among the highest recorded since record keeping started 112 years ago,” researchers from the University of Hawaii said, in a news release.

The high surf is expected to peak around 3:08 p.m. Friday.

During “king tide” episodes, coastlines may see flooding as the water level rises well above forecasted highs.

Extremely high tides have been barreling along Oahu’s shorelines this summer with “king tide” events in May and June.

Although the surf is not expected to reach comparable highs again until November, experts warn the king tides could provide a glimpse of Hawaii’s future.

“The king tides may produce flooding events and will provide a glimpse of what will eventually become routine with continued global warming and sea-level rise,” UH researchers said.

As with previous king tide events, UH Sea Grant College officials are calling on residents again to help document the sea level rise.

Matthew Gonser, extension faculty for the Sea Grant College Program, citizen scientist data collected from the past few months of king tides are being used to plan for local and statewide sea level rise in the future.

“What we're actually doing is engaging folks and really empowering them to become citizen scientists,” Gosner said, “and collecting data and information that helps us better understand what these hazards - the impacts that can be generated from these hazards.”

According to Gonser, about 170 people sent in more than 1,700 photos of the king tides' effects in May and June.

Gosner cautioned residents to remain observant and aware of their surroundings in coastal areas, especially when king tides reach their peak.

“Again, just always being safe and always being aware,” Gosner said, “and remembering that the ocean is a fun place but can be a powerful place.”

