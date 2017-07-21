Oakland A's Billy Beane to speak at Hawaii's Global Tourism Summit

Billy Beane, the Oakland Athletics' executive vice president of baseball operations, will speak at the 2017 Global Tourism Summit in Honolulu in September.

The former MLB player is perhaps best known for using analytics to turn into a championship team. He was played by Brad Pitt in the movie “Moneyball."

Beane will be the opening keynote speaker at the summit, which kicks off Sept. 19.

Hawaii Tourism Authority President and CEO George Szigeti will start the three-day conference with a welcome and introduction before Beane takes the stage.

“The core objective of the Global Tourism Summit is the collaboration and sharing of knowledge to make tourism stronger and better for the Hawaiian Islands and the industry as a whole,” Szigeti said, in a news release. “We are encouraging anyone interested in seeing this global industry succeed to participate in the summit, share their insight, and be part of this greater effort for everyone’s future benefit.”

In addition to Beane, Neil Everett, renowned ESPN SportsCenter anchor and former Hawaii resident, will deliver a keynote address at the summit on Sept. 20 about how he is and continues to be inspired by Hawaii’s aloha spirit.

Nainoa Thompson and the crew of Hokulea will also make an appearance as guests of honor at the Tourism Legacy Awards Luncheon for sailing worldwide to nearly two dozen countries and territories.

The Global Tourism Summit runs through Sept. 21. All three days will be held at the Hawaii Convention Center.

