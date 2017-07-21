Hawaii Business magazine hosts largest leadership development conference in the State

Hawaii Business Magazine will host magazine’s 4th Annual Leadership Conference on Thursday, July 27, 2017 from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Coral Ballrooms at The Hilton Hawaiian Village.

The Conference will include two general sessions - the Opening Keynote, entitled “Cultivating Culture Within Your Company” – featuring Sig Zane and Bob Hurley and the closing general session entitled “Winner’s Mindset: Lessons for Business and the Boardroom”. There will also be nine workshops designed to develop attendees’ business, networking, negotiation and leadership skills.

Workshop session topics include: Becoming a Civic Minded Leader, Win-Win Negotiations, Are You Ready to Be a Leader?, Leadership Lessons from the Hokulea and more. The event will also feature a networking expo, lunch and pau hana for 500+ attendees and an interactive conference expo featuring partners and sponsors.

For more information and to register, visit: www.HawaiiBusiness.com/LC17

