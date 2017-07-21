Sunrise Open House: Kaimuki

On today's Sunrise Open House we are focusing on vintage homes in Kaimuki. Let's start with one on 11th Avenue that was built in 1928 - extensively remodeled in 2013 and listed at $705,000. It has high ceilings, crown molding, and is nicely restored. Some of the updates include new electrical, plumbing, roofing, lighting, plus new Central A/C. This 2 bedroom, 1 bath home is smaller, just 480 square feet of living space on a 2,000 square foot lot, but it is classic Kaimuki.

Next up, a home on 15th Avenue that was built in 1941 and owned by the same family for the last 65 years. It's on the market for $988,000. The 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has a little more than 11-hundred square feet under roof on a lot of 5,600 square feet. There are avocado and tangerine trees along with tropical plantings on the property.

This next property, built in 1939, comes with a 3 bedroom, 1 bath main house and a small studio cottage. It's listed for $1,075,000. There's 11-hundred square feet of living space on a 5,000 square foot lot. The remarks on the listing mention the large front and back yards and that there is great potential for an addition. Again, this Kaimuki Avenue home is being offered at $1,075,000.

For more information, visit the HBR Open House page at http://www.hicentral.com/openhouses.php

