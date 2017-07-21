HEMA announce plans for a public information and education campaign related to the ballistic missile threat from North Korea

Officials with the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency will announce plans for a public information and education campaign related to the ballistic missile threat from North Korea. Although the threat of a ballistic missile threat from North Korea is currently assessed to be low, the HI-EMA has been working on preparedness and consequence management plans since December 2016.

“We do not want to cause any undue stress for the public; however, we have a responsibility to plan for all hazards. We don’t know the exact capabilities or intentions of the North Korean government, but there is clear evidence that it is trying to develop ballistic missiles that could conceivably one day reach our state. Therefore, we cannot wait to begin our public information campaign to ensure that Hawaii residents will know what to do if such an event occurs”, said Vern Miyagi, HI-EMA Administrator.

During the Cold War (1950’s-1980’s), multiple civil defense agencies across the nation, including Hawaii, would routinely update plans and conduct drills related to nuclear attack scenarios. HI-EMA staff have reviewed those plans and are preparing updates based on the best available science and case studies. HI-EMA’s new plans will instruct Hawaii residents and tourists on what to do if a ballistic missile attack is detected.

