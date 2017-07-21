Hawaiian Word of the Day: Makalii

Aloha, the Hawaiian Word of the Day is Makalii. Makalii is the Hawaiian Word for the cluster of stars located in the constellation known as Taurus. The canoe Makalii was named after the star cluster which signaled the start of the Makahiki Season in Hawaii. The canoe Makalii embarked on its maiden voyage in 1995 to Raiatea in Nukuhiwa along with two other Hawaiian sailing canoes: the Hokulea and the Hawaii Loa.
