3 remaining USS Arizona survivors honored in nation's capital

President Donald Trump welcomed three USS Arizona survivors and their families to the White House on Friday, where he told their heroic stories and thanked them for their service.

"For these three World War II veterans, Dec. 7, 1941, the brutal attack on Pearl Harbor, is forever seared into their memories," Trump said. "It's also seared into America's memory because on that grim day this mighty nation was roused to defend freedom itself."

The remaining survivors -- Lauren Bruner, Donald Stratton and Ken Potts -- were also honored with a pure silver commemorative Pearl Harbor coin at the World War II Memorial. The five-ounce coin was minted to honor the 75th anniversary of the attack.

The USS Arizona, a battleship commissioned in 1916, is now a memorial and resting place for many of the 1,177 U.S. Marines and sailors who lost their lives during the attack.

Before heading to the White House, the survivors visited the Pentagon where they were greeted with cheers early Friday morning by U.S. service members.

"More than 75 years ago, these men crossed 70 feet of burning water to escape a sinking tomb, the USS Arizona, during the Pearl Harbor attacks," U.S. Department of Defense said on Facebook. "Today, they toured the Pentagon, where they received a hero's welcome. May a grateful nation always thank you for your service and sacrifices."

