Billy V: Linkin Park loses singer to suicide, Jada Pinkett-Smith recalls days with Tupac, Stevie Wonder gets hitched, Keiki Hula Competition

Music lovers and Linkin Park fans are mourning front-man Chester Bennington this morning. He was found in his Los Angeles home - dead from an apparent suicide Thursday morning. In a tweet - bandmate Mike Shinoda said he was, quote, "shocked and heartbroken" by the news. Bennington was just 41 years old. He's survived by six children.

Actress Jada Pinkett Smith is opening up about her relationship with late rapper Tupac Shakur. Smith made a stunning revelation on the Sirius X-M radio show "Sway in The Morning." Smith says she befriended Tupac on the first day of high school at the Baltimore School for the Arts. She says their relationship was about survival.

Wedding bells rang once again for Stevie Wonder. The Grammy winning singer married his longtime girlfriend, Tomeeka Bracy. They have two children together. This is Wonder's third marriage

The Queen Lili'uokalani Keiki Hula Competition kicked off at the Blaisdell yesterday. Last night was the Miss and Master Keiki competition. It was hosted by our very own Billy V and Mileka Lincoln Group Kahiko is tonight at 6, and Auana is tomorrow at 1 pm. You can also tune in to KFVE for the re-broadcast from August 1st through the 3rd.

