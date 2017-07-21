Ask the Mayor: Mayor Arakawa Talks North Korea, Coqui Frogs and - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Ask the Mayor: Mayor Arakawa Talks North Korea, Coqui Frogs and Kaiser Hospital Improvements

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -

Maui County Mayor Alan Arakawa joined us on Sunrise this morning. He talked about what residents should do if North Korea were to launch a missile strike on Hawaii. He also talked about retrofitting old apartment buildings with sprinkler systems, coqui frogs and what changes are coming for Maui hospitals now that they have transitioned to Kaiser Permanente Hawaii.

