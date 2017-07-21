Business Report: The Darknet

Most people don't use the Darknet; we know about it from TV shows. It's a corner of the Internet where people evade public notice, often so they can break the law. The Justice Department this week announced the shutdown of AlphaBay, the largest player on the Darknet, where 40,000 vendors sold to 200,000 users - often illegal drugs. A Canadian living in Bangkok was running it.

When they arrested him, he was on his laptop, logged in, so they could see all his files. He committed suicide in his jail cell. AlphaBay operated on TOR, short for The Onion Router, free software for anonymous communication.

There's a chart that shows which countries use TOR the most, not in raw numbers but in numbers relative to the total number of people online.

Copyright 2017. Hawaii News Now. All Rights Reserved.