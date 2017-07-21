Forecast: High humidity, high surf, showers associated with Fernanda

One last breezy day before we get into a stretch of light winds and very humid conditions. Trade winds will be 15-20 mph today with some stronger gusts. Passing showers will fall mainly windward and mauka this morning and then increase in frequency and length as the day progresses.

Tropical Storm Fernanda continues to approach and at 5 a.m. was 755 miles east of Hilo. The forecast track will take remnants of the storm well to the north of us Monday and Tuesday. The effect will likely be a loss of our cooling trade winds, very high humidity, large waves for east shores, and intermittent showers that could at times be heavy.

The forecast track and intensity could change, so stay in touch with us for the latest Fernanda forecast on-air, online, or on the Weather Now app.

King Tides have begun and will peak tomorrow.

The high tides will be in the afternoons. Usually dry beach will get wet with the high tides, exacerbated by the Fernanda surf along east shorelines.

Advisory-sized surf is already rolling into east shores on Maui and the Big Island and is forecast to spread to Molokai, Oahu, and Kauai this weekend.

Today's surf will be 5-7 feet east, 1-3 feet south, 2 feet or less north and west.

High Surf Advisory for east shores of Maui and the Big Island.

Small Craft Advisory for the Pailolo and Alenuihaha channels, Maalaea Bay, along with coastal waters south and west of the Big Island.

King Tides for Honolulu: Today at 3:08 p.m. +2.55'; Saturday at 3:51 p.m. +2.58'; Sunday at 4:34 p.m. +2.53'.

- Dan Cooke

