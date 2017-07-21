Veterans Affairs to create one-stop facility for Hawaii vets

WAILUKU, Hawaii (AP) - The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs approved a new lease for a facility in Hawaii.

The Maui News reports U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono announced the approval to build the island's one-stop facility for veterans Wednesday in a news release.

The facility will aim to consolidate medical, psychological and administrative services into a single location to reduce confusion, travel and overcrowding.

According to the release, the lease is a partnership between the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and the state Department of Education, which owns the land.

The facility will be built near Maui High School in Kahului.

