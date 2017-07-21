Hawaii man gets 9 months in jail for animal cruelty

Police have arrested a man after he allegedly put a live dog and a dead dog inside a city trash bin Saturday morning.

Police have arrested a man after he allegedly put a live dog and a dead dog inside a city trash bin Saturday morning.

HONOLULU (AP) - A Hawaii judge sentenced a dog breeder to nine months in jail on Thursday for torturing one of his animals.

The punishment stems from a May 2016 incident, during which Hawaiian Humane Society staff and animal investigators rescued 33 dogs from 69-year-old James Montgomery's property in Kahaluu. The animals were living in a bunker, and a dog named Cheddar was found emaciated and anemic inside a trash can.

Montgomery pleaded no contest to first-degree animal cruelty in April in a deal to have 33 counts of misdemeanor animal cruelty against him dropped.

The nine-month jail term is part of a four-year probation sentence. The maximum sentence the judge could have imposed for the felony was five years in prison.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.