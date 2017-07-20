18-year-old Haleiwa skater wins big at X-Games

An 18-year-old from Haleiwa has some serious skateboarding talent, and she’s won the medals to prove it.

Jordyn Barratt took home a silver medal from the X-Games in Womens Skateboarding in Minneapolis over the weekend.

Barratt received a score of 86.66 during the games.

This year is the second time she has participated in the X-Games.

The Waialua Middle School graduate was the only one woman to qualify at the Dew Tour skateboarding contest last month.

Barratt has no plans to slow down after her win. She will participate in the Vans Park Series competition, then skate her way to the World Championships in Shanghai this fall.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.