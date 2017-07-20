ARCHIVE: Eight years later, new documents shed new light on Kema's disappearance

The following story on the disappearance of Peter Boy Kema was first broadcast by a Hawaii News Now station on April 30, 2005. For an extended look at the investigation into Peter Boy's disappearance, tune in to 'Lynn Kawano Investigates: Inside The Search For Peter Boy' at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 20, 2017.

Peter Boy is at the center of an investigation that has spanned eight long years. Now, new documents are shedding new light on this cold case.

The pages reveal disturbing reports of physical abuse that date back to when he was just three months old; his grandmother had urged the state to help protect the child.

"I'm glad they're pursuing it, because it's been too long," said Yolanda Acol.

In September 1991, a doctor told child welfare services he had found multiple fractures, both old and new, that were consistent with child abuse.

A case worked found Peter Boy's parents, Jaylin and Peter Sr., did not have a good explanation for the extent of his injuries. The state put Peter Boy and two other siblings in the home into foster care.

But in 1994, social workers returned Peter Boy to his parents despite an emotional letter from a foster parent. According to the writer, the child would be traumatized if he were to be returned to his parents.

In 1998, Big Island police launched a missing persons case after a social worker could not find Peter Boy.

Peter Kema, Sr., told detectives he left his son with a relative on Oahu, Aunty Rose Makuakane, in September of 1997.

Detectives couldn't confirm that she even existed.

The new report labels the parents as dysfunctional caregivers who showed little concern about finding their son; the Department of Human Services says that at the time, the primary goal of the agency was to reunite children with their parents in a safe family home.

