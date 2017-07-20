Former managing partner at top Hawaii CPA firm guilty on 13 felony counts

Not that long ago, Patrick Oki appeared on top of the world.

Prosecutors: CPA who rooted out fraud invented numbers, companies to get away with one of his own

The former managing partner of one of Hawaii's largest CPA firms has been found guilty on 13 felony counts of money laundering, theft, and forgery.

Patrick Oki received the guilty verdicts in court Thursday, and faces a minimum of 20 years behind bars.

He was a managing partner at PKF Pacific Hawaii, once one of Hawaii's largest CPA firms. And he was prominent in the community, serving as president of the University of Hawaii alumni association.

But that all disappeared as his theft schemes started to unravel.

He was accused of stealing more than $500,000 from his own firm.

Over three years, prosecutors alleged, Oki forged signatures, made up fictitious companies and people, and even made up fake dealings with the Central Intelligence Agency, all as part of four separate schemes to steal from the firm and his four partners.

