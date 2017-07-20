Last Kmart on Oahu to close this fall

The last Kmart store on Oahu is set to close for good in mid-October.

Kmart’s Kapolei location will be closing its doors after 17 years, Kmart parent company Sears Holdings Corp. told Hawaii News Now.

"We have been strategically and aggressively evaluating our store space and productivity, and have accelerated the closing of unprofitable stores as previously announced," a spokesperson said.

The closure will leave the Lihue and Kailua-Kona locations as the only standing Kmarts in Hawaii.

In a recent string of closures, the company recently closed its Kahului location last month and its Salt Lake location in March.

Excluding the Kapolei location, the company announced earlier this month plans to close 35 more Kmart locations and eight more Sears locations nationally by October.

The company said eligible employees will receive severance packages and get the opportunity to apply at other locations.

Kmart said the closures are in an effort to meet "the realities of the changing retail world."

The store's liquidation sale will begin on July 27.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.