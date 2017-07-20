Billy V: New Hawaii 5-O cast members, Highest paid TV stars, 'Dunkirk'

Hawaii Five-0 has signed *three new actors for the upcoming season. The first is a familiar face. Ian Anthony Dale has played Kono Kalakaua's husband in the past. And two new faces, Meaghan Rath and Beulah Koale, will also be joining the cast. This comes a few weeks after Daniel Dae Kim and Grace Park said they were leaving. This takes care of the issue of minority casting. There was also the issue on how much pay Kim and Park were getting compared to their counterparts Alex O'Loughlin and Scott Caan. CBS had said in a statement that they did offer both Kim and Park "substantial raises". No word on a Sunset on the Beach Premiere of Season 8. The new season premieres on KGMB on September 29.

According to Forbes Magazine, here are the top TV entertainers for 2017. Coming in at #5 is Ryan Seacrest, earning $58 million. He is followed by Gordon Ramsay at $60 million, comedian Jerry Seinfeld with $69 million and Ellen DeGeneres at the number 2 spot with $77 million. The top spot went to Dr. Phil McGraw, who earned $79 million last year. The annual earnings also includes anything that happens off-screen as well such as merchandising, non-TV performances, endorsements and producing.

Despite overwhelmingly positive reviews for Christopher Nolan's Dunkirk - the French aren't happy with the World War II saga. Both Huffington Post France and the French publication Le Monde criticized the film for inaccuracy. Dunkirk is a story of how Allied troops escaped entrapment by enemy forces in France during the Battle of Dunkirk. However, some French critics say Nolan ignored the role of the French military in helping Allied forces to evacuate the area.

