Forecast: Fernanda could bring warmth, humidity, showers

Wet this morning, then sunny by afternoon.

The trade winds will be breezy at 15-25 mph.

The high in Honolulu is forecast to be 88 degrees.

Surf is up along east shores thanks to energy sent our way by Fernanda when it was a hurricane several days ago. Wave heights have reached advisory levels on Maui and Hawaii islands. Oahu and other islands will likely see surf advisories later this week.

At 5 a.m., Fernanda was a tropical storm about 1,065 miles east of Hilo. It was moving west-northwest at 12 mph and continuing to weaken.

Fernanda remnants are forecast to pass to the north of the islands Monday and Tuesday. The weather impacts will likely be very high humidity, warm temperatures, and showers that at times could be heavy.

The forecast could change, so stay in touch with your Severe Weather Station on-air, online, or on the Weather Now app.

King Tides are coming Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Normally dry beach and coastline will get wet. Be prepared.

Surf today will be 4-6 east, 1-3 south, 2 feet or less north or west. High Surf Advisory for east shores of Maui and Hawaii islands.

Small Craft Advisory for the Kaiwi, Pailolo, and Alenuihaha channels, Maalaea Bay, along with coastal waters leeward of Oahu, surrounding Maui County, south and west of the Island of Hawaii.

- Dan Cooke

