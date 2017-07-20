Fernanda brings advisory-level surf to east-facing shores

A tropical cyclone east of the Hawaiian islands is bringing higher surf to the islands this week.



The National Weather Service has issued a High Surf Advisory for east-facing shores of the Big Island and Maui.



The advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. Thursday.



Forecasters say surf will reach 5 to 8 feet.



The east swell combined with strong trade winds will produce choppy, elevated surf along east shores of the Big Island and Maui. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break and strong longshore and rip currents that will make swimming difficult and dangerous.

