What to do after a fire damages your home: File a claim ASAP, tax commissioner says

After a fire, homeowners may face financial hardship in addition to emotional stress.

The state insurance commissioner says residents in the 200 units damaged in the Marco Polo building following the 5-alarm fire should take action immediately to recoup their loss, and help ease the financial burden.

"They should contact the condo association, file a claim with the condo association insurerer -- In Marco Polo's case, is first insurance. If they have their own, if they are a condo owner or they have their policy,  contact their insurance agent or their insurance company to report the loss," Gordon Ito, state insurance commissioner said.

Condo renters and owners should document the damage through pictures and set aside damaged items so insurance adjusters can inspect them after their claims have been filed.

"Its always good to check with the condo association insurerer because that association's policy, even though it covers other areas, it might be able to cover some of the losses the renters or even condo owners who didn't buy insurance, who didn't buy coverage, for a loss," Ito said.

For more information on filing a claim with your insurance company, contact the Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs insurance division at 586-2790, or click here. 

