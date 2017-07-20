Human rights petition sent for Hawaii's commercial fishing industry

A group of human rights activists submitted this petition to the Department of Land and Natural Resources last month asking the agency to change the way it issues fishing licenses to foreign workers.

By CALEB JONES

Associated Press

HONOLULU (AP) - A human rights complaint has been filed on behalf of foreign fishermen working in Hawaii's commercial fishing industry.

Turtle Island Restoration Network told The Associated Press on Thursday that they filed the petition last week with the Inter-American Human Rights Commission. It asks the commission to investigate conditions among foreign workers the Hawaii fishing fleet.

The AP reported last year that hundreds of men are confined to Hawaii boats that operate due to a federal loophole that exempts foreign workers from most basic labor protections. The fleet catches $110 million worth of luxury seafood annually.

The petition asks the commission to determine the responsibility of the U.S. for human rights violations in the Hawaii fleet. The agency can make non-binding recommendations to government officials and policymakers.

