DOE reports 6 teachers leaving amid misconduct investigations

A new report from the state Department of Education said six teachers left their positions amid misconduct investigations.

The report, dated July 18, 2017, shows nearly all were fired between April 1 and June 30, while just one person voluntarily left their position.

The allegations of misconduct range from inappropriate physical and verbal conduct towards students, to hostile work environments and sexual harassment claims.

The report revealed some 37 total cases are under investigation or in the decision making process.

Of those cases, 21 are teachers and 15 are staff members from various schools from the elementary to high school level.

Also under investigation, a high school vice principal accused of inappropriate physical conduct towards students.

