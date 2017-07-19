This $14.5M Big Island estate named HGTV's Best Outdoor Retreat

It's extravagant, expensive and luxurious. And now, it's earned a top honor in an HGTV worldwide search.

A residential estate on the slopes of Hualalai Mountain has been named the Best Outdoor Retreat in HGTV's 2017 Ultimate House Hunt.

The estate sits on 90 acres of land and features two pools, a spa, a bocce court, a driving range, a tennis court and a three car garage. The property is also home to an orchard of citrus and macadamia nut trees.

If that's not enough, the nearly 5,400 square foot house also has a walk-in temperature controlled wine room, koa wood cabinets and woodwork and koi ponds.

(The wine room, by the way, is any wine-lover's heaven. It holds about 1,600 bottles of wine.)

Let's not forget about the imu pit. "Ideal for traditional luas," this luxury listing said, the imu is just another feature of the property.

And the icing on top of the cake?

The home has incredible views of the Kona Coast from just about anywhere in the building.

The estate beat out other gorgeous homes around the world you'll just have to see to believe.

