Iao Valley expected to reopen in August as $1.8M repairs continue

Iao Valley State Monument will remain closed indefinitely after the popular destination sustained damage in this week's heavy rains and flash flooding.

Iao Valley residents on Maui left devastated by last year's unprecedented flooding say recovery has been a slow process.

Department of Land and Natural Resources officials said trespassers are routinely ignoring closure signs at Iao Valley State Monument.

State: Trespassers at Iao Valley on Maui are at risk

Crews continue to work on the highly visited Iao Valley state park, delaying the reopening to August.

Originally expected to open in early summer, the $1.8 million repairs are ongoing, the DLNR Division of State Parks says.

Crews reportedly finished interim slope stabilization, but still need to complete parking lot restriping, traffic improvements and guardrail fencing throughout areas of the park.

The historic and culturally respected valley closed in September 2016 after a raging flood threatened homes and changed the landscape of the valley.

The first portion of the park, Kepaniwai Park, reopened to visitors in early April.

The DLNR says the upper park must remain closed due to safety. Constant movement of heavy machinery in the area could pose a risk to visitors.

Visitors who ignore "Park Closed" signs and venture into the area could face misdemeanor charges, 30 days in jail and a fine up to $1,000, the DLNR says.

