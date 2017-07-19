Iao Valley expected to reopen in August as $1.8M repairs continue

Department of Land and Natural Resources officials said trespassers are routinely ignoring closure signs at Iao Valley State Monument.More >>
Iao Valley residents on Maui left devastated by last year's unprecedented flooding say recovery has been a slow process.More >>
Iao Valley State Monument will remain closed indefinitely after the popular destination sustained damage in this week's heavy rains and flash flooding.More >>
This $14.5M Big Island estate named HGTV's Best Outdoor RetreatMore >>
PHOTOS: Former President Bill Clinton on OahuMore >>
PHOTOS: Largest collection of Niihau shell lei, items from Hawaiian heiress up for auctionMore >>
A Native Hawaiian designer will be featured on fashion's biggest stage.More >>
