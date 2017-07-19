Rainbow Warrior on watchlist for coveted sports, community service award

A University of Hawaii football player is on the watchlist for a coveted national award that recognizes well-rounded college athletes.

UH junior and Rainbow Warrior special teams and long snapper Noah Borden is the only Hawaii athlete out of 108 athletes to make the list.

The Wuerffel Trophy is awarded to an athlete that best combines exemplary community service with athletic and academic achievement.

The official list was announced Tuesday. It is the first step in a process of several rounds as voted on by a national selection committee.

Borden is a Pearl City native and 2012 Kamehameha School-Kapalama graduate. During his high school career, he was a member of a state championship winning football team in 2009, and earned first-team ILH honors for basketball.

Borden currently majors in kinesiology and has been a contributing team player to the Rainbow Warrior football team since his freshman year.

The semifinalists for the prestigious award will be announced on Nov. 2, followed by finalists announcements on Nov. 22.

The winner of the Wuerffel Trophy will be announced at the 49th annual All Sports Association Awards Banquet next February in Florida.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.