That's one way to beat the traffic.

Motorists on Oahu's North Shore witnessed an unusual form of gridlock on Monday: cars, stopped in the middle of the road, watching as nearly two-dozen horses ran past on the roadway.

Video captured at the scene in Hau'ula shows the horses galloping down a stretch of Kamehameha Highway. Witnesses believe the steeds got loose after someone forgot to close a gate along a stretch of the highway in Kahuku.

"Look, mom! They're going to the beach," exclaims an unseen child who was in the car at the time of the running.

The horses apparently made it all the way to the Malaekahana campground area before they were able to be wrangled up and brought back to their stable.

