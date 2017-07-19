Audit: Hawaii taxpayers are still paying (a lot) for defunct Superferry

It was seen as an alternative to air travel, but legal issues ultimately scuttled the Hawaii Superferry in 2009.

The state is eyeing an intra-island ferry service that could help Leeward Oahu drivers get out of gridlock.

The Hawaii Superferry stopped operations in March 2009.

But that didn't mean taxpayers in the islands stopped paying for it.

A new report from the state auditor says the cost incurred to the state for support of Hawaii Superferry operations will continue through 2028.

The total price tag: $71 million.

Hawaii still has some $32.6 million of that left to pay.

The audit, released Wednesday, said the state issued about $38 million in 20-year general obligation bonds to finance barges and ramps for Honolulu, Kahului, and Kawaihae harbors, as well as a fixed ramp for Nawiliwili Harbor in 2008.

From fiscal years 2007 to 2028, the state will have paid over $62 million in principal and interest for the bonds.

Other costs incurred to the state for the superferry include tug service in 2008 and 2009, the transportation of barge- and ramp-systems after superferry operations shut down, and other wharf and land improvements.

The Hawaii Superferry kicked off service in 2007, but was forced to stop operations in March 2009 and file for bankruptcy protection after a state Supreme Court decision ruled unconstitutional a law that allowed it to operate without a required environmental study.

The audit comes as the state considers the feasibility of re-launching a high-speed ferry service intra-island. In 2016, the state Legislature appropriated $50,000 to study the feasibility of establishing a ferry system. The state also got $500,000 in federal funds for the study.

