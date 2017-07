A Hawaii Correctional Industries inmate escaped from a job site Wednesday morning in Kaneohe.

Leinette Reyes, a working inmate from the Women’s Community Correctional Center, was assigned to cut weeds at the site, but was reported missing from a headcount while waiting for everyone’s arrival.

The 32-year-old woman is serving time for drug-related charges. Her sentencing date is in February.

Honolulu police and state officials were notified, but are unaware of how she escaped.

The public is asked to call officials with any information.

