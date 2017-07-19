Malama Maunalua and Pono Pacific host monthly community huki this summer

Malama Maunalua and Pono Pacific invite the public to get outdoors and give back to the environment this summer through monthly Community Huki service days at Maunalua Bay in Hawaii Kai. Volunteers will help to remove invasive algae from nearshore waters along Maunalua Bay, while learning about restoring Hawaii’s native marine environment.

The Malama Maunalua Summer Community Huki Events will take place on Saturday, July 22 from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. at Maunalua Bay.

Volunteers are encouraged to bring water, and wear sunscreen and clothes that can get wet (board shorts, rash guards). Water shoes, gloves and bags will be provided.

For more information about the events, please contact: Molly Mamaril at (808) 395-5050 or email at volunteer@malamamaunalua.org

