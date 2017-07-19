Kupuna Achievers: Gordon and Sandy Young - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Kupuna Achievers: Gordon and Sandy Young

Image: Hawaii News Now Image: Hawaii News Now
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -

This husband and wife pair weren't always performers, but in harmony, they work together to make a difference. Gordon and Sandy Young use music to tune the heart. And through church they started playing at several care homes across the island.

They are changing lives one song at a time. For the last three years, this duo has been in rhythm, visiting 6 to 8 care homes every month together, sharing their new found talents and passion. 

With dementia, it can be a challenge to connect. But the Young's keep strumming. The Young's sure put their heart and soul in each song they play together.

Copyright 2017. Hawaii News Now. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Frankly