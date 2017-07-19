Kupuna Achievers: Gordon and Sandy Young

This husband and wife pair weren't always performers, but in harmony, they work together to make a difference. Gordon and Sandy Young use music to tune the heart. And through church they started playing at several care homes across the island.
They are changing lives one song at a time. For the last three years, this duo has been in rhythm, visiting 6 to 8 care homes every month together, sharing their new found talents and passion.
With dementia, it can be a challenge to connect. But the Young's keep strumming. The Young's sure put their heart and soul in each song they play together.
