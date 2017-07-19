Business Report: 7/19/17

The Crew of Hokulea will be guests of honor at the Tourism Legacy Awards Luncheon, the highlight of the three-day Global Tourism Summit starting September 19 at the Hawaii Convention Center.

Hawaii Forest Institute wins grants from the Atherton Family Foundation and Cooke Foundation. It's for habitat restoration and the Keauhou Bird Conservation Center.

Ka Makana Alii reports longer hours for one of its newest tenants, the Korean-style fried chicken chain Bonchon. It soft-opened less than two weeks ago and now opens 10 a.m. weekdays, 11 a.m. weekends.

Zales Jewelers has closed at Kauai's Kukui Grove Center – after 14 years. The Garden Island newspaper reports nearly 15 rental spaces at Kukui Grove are now unoccupied.

Cyanotech hires a new president. Mawae Morton was already working as a consultant so he's already on the job. Morton was previously CEO of HBE Biorefinery and was resource manager for Kamehameha Schools.

In honor of National Hot Dog Day, Hank's Haute Dogs will offer a two-for-one special while supplies last. The usual cost is $4.25. Hank's is open 10 to 3 at 324 Coral Street.

