Billy V: Gabby's statue, New 'Star Wars' behind the scenes video, Macguire back in Spider-Man?, Ed Sheerhan quits Twitter

Cyril Pahinui's shared a post from his FB Page that says, "Christmas is our favorite time of year and today we celebrated Christmas in July! Mahalo nui to Luana Maitland for coming by with sculptor Kim Duffet to give us this wonderful gift. We will treasure it and Outrigger's support to make our dream come true." It's a small replica of the statue that stands down at Waikiki Beach Walk of Cyril's father, the legendary Gabby Pahinui.

It's EVERYONE'S FAVORITE Galaxy Far Far Away.... Now - we're getting a NEW taste of Star Wars: The Last Jedi - thanks to a new behind the scenes video. More than anything, it sets the mood for what looks like a particularly dramatic film. According to director Rian Johnson, fans might find some aspects of The Last Jedi "shocking." 'The Last Jedi' is slated to soar into theatres this December.

Tobey Maguire played Spider-Man in three different films from 2002 to 2007, and for some he will always be the one and only web slinger. However, newest Spidey Tom Holland has expressed how he'd love to have Maguire in future films. Tom says he'd like to see Tobey playing Uncle Ben in the Spider-Man: Homecoming sequels. A 42-year-old Maguire might seem young for the part, but Holland's Spider-Man is only 15 in Homecoming.

Pop singer Ed Sheeran received some serious backlash for his appearance on the season premiere of "Game of Thrones", so he quit Twitter - we think. But he's already back. The 26-year-old English singer alarmed fans Monday when his Twitter feed went missing just hours after he garnering mixed reactions for his cameo. He gave no explanation for deactivating his account.It's not the first time he's shut down his twitter feed. Sheeran has said before that negative comments have turned him off of Twitter.

