Freshen up your wardrobe with big savings at the 6th Annual Goodwill Goes Glam!

Tickets are now on sale for the 2017 Goodwill Goes GLAM! Fashion Show presented by Bank of Hawaii Foundation on July 20, opening night of Goodwill Hawaii’s four-day annual fundraiser and extravaganza at the Blaisdell Exhibition Hall. Tickets to the 2017 GLAM! Fashion Show can be purchased pre-sale for $25 online or at the door for $30. Entrance includes exclusive first access to the GLAM! Sale, a 20,000 square-foot pop-up store featuring more than 40,000 name brand, vintage and one-of-a-kind items curated from Goodwill’s community donations received over the past year.

Talented artist and fashion designer Kaypee Soh is producing this year’s GLAM! Fashion Show, bringing more than 15 years of experience working in the high-end fashion industries in London, Canada and New York. Kaypee Soh is also a lifestyle brand with home décor and a women’s ready to wear collection and fashion accessories sold online and in the T Galleria by DFS in Waikiki. Known for using energized colors and modern, Pacific-inspired graphic prints, guests can expect to see Soh’s signature flare incorporated into this year’s show themed “Art of Fashion.”

The Goodwill Goes GLAM! Sale, which is open to the public from July 21-23, will round out the weekend of activities. Entrance is FREE of charge and throughout the weekend special flash sales will be announced at the event as well as opportunities to win a Goodwill shopping spree. Hours of operation are from 10 am to 8 pm on Friday and Saturday and 10 am to 5 pm on Sunday with free parking available at McKinley High School.

Goodwill Goes GLAM! presented by Bank of Hawaii Foundation is now in its sixth year. This event works to raise awareness for Goodwill Hawaii’s mission to assist disadvantaged people find employment, offering them the services and tools they need to become self-sufficient and realize their potential. More than $280,000 was raised at Goodwill Goes GLAM! in 2016, and Goodwill Hawaii was able to assist more than 11,000 individuals with job training, counseling and placement programs statewide.

For more information, visit www.higoodwill.org/glam.

